On Aug. 22, the Marietta Georgia East Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met for its semiannual stake conference.
At this meeting, former stake president Rodney Roberts and his two counselors John King and David Schweiger were released and a new presidency was called.
Replacing Roberts as stake president is James Watson, who has a full-time position as senior director of strategic operations for McKesson. He and his wife, Michelle, have five children.
Serving as Watson's first counselor is David Schweiger, who has a full-time position as a manager with Orkin. He and his wife, Lora, have three children.
The second counselor is Steve Madsen, who has a full-time position as a project manager at WellStar Health System. He and his wife, Carrie, have four children.
Two visiting church leaders attended the conference to oversee the selection of the new stake presidency and to address the large congregation assembled for the conference. General Authority Seventy Elder Matthew S. Holland of Utah and Area Seventy Elder M. Andrew Galt of Suwanee were on assignment by the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to call and set apart the new presidency.
A stake president is described as “the lay leader of a stake, which is a geographic subdivision similar to a Catholic diocese.” Serving as a volunteer usually for a period of approximately nine years. The stake president oversees church programs and stake members in their efforts to follow Jesus Christ.
The Marietta Georgia East Stake is comprised of 10 congregations and approximately 4,000 members that are located throughout East Cobb, Cherokee, Gilmer, Fannin and Pickens counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.