In a unique collaboration, the School of Art and Design’s Bernard A. Zuckerman Museum of Art and Clark Atlanta University Art Museum have combined forces to present the inaugural Tina Dunkley Fellow exhibitions at the Zuckerman Museum of Art, located on the Kennesaw campus of Kennesaw State University.
A free reception celebrating the opening of the exhibitions will be Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Zuckerman Museum of Art’s new exhibitions “UNBOUND,” curated by Nzinga Simmonds and “Looming Chaos,” curated by TK Smith, approach abstraction and its utility in interrogating identity, politics and artistic expression. The exhibitions are the cumulative project of the inaugural Tina Dunkley Curatorial Fellows.
The multi-institutional, cross-regional curatorial fellowship is a collaborative project between Clark Atlanta University Art Museum, the Zuckerman Museum of Art and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. Created by Dr. Maurita Poole of CAUAM, the late Justin Rabideau of ZMA and Brooke Davis Anderson of PAFA, the fellowship is meant to foster the next generation of museum professionals.
“UNBOUND” brings together a multigenerational group of artists whose work takes an inventive and experimental approach to abstraction. The exhibition features the works of Romare Bearden, Sam Gilliam, Joe Overstreet, Eric N. Mack, Anthony Akinbola, Krista Clark and Tariku Shiferaw.
“Looming Chaos” is a solo exhibition of Atlanta-based artist Zipporah Camille Thompson. It explores the artist’s use of weaving to engage ideas of chaos.
The exhibitions will run through May 10.
For more information, visit arts.kennesaw.edu/zuckerman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.