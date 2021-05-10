Cobb PARKS staff are opening a new escape room in front of its disc golf course between Green Meadows and Oregon Park.
Registration is open for the first of three themed rooms this year, the Emporium, which runs May 21 to July 31.
Participants must belly up to the bar to play detective and try their hands as the town's newest soda jerk when a cousin, the owner of the local Emporium, goes missing. Teams have one hour to step into this old-fashioned pharmacy to find out whodunit.
Residents also have a chance to win one of four Golden Tickets. Each Golden Ticket holder will receive an escape room package for up to six people to the Emporium and a goody bag from Rocket Fizz - Marietta. To enter the Golden Ticket contest, visit https://mailchi.mp/2002a9145cf8/goldentickets_entry.
For more information, visit cobbparksescaperooms.com.
