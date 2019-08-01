Children with public library cards in Cobb County and throughout Georgia now have free access to almost 15,000 digital books through the new online eRead Kids collection.
The eRead Kids digital library of electronic books and audiobooks for children from pre-k through fourth grade expands the digital resources options available for Cobb children to promote early literacy, Cobb County Public Library officials said.
The eRead Kids collection is available through regular Cobb library card and Library PASS (Public Library Access for Student Success) accounts. Developed through the collaboration of Cobb libraries with the Cobb County and Marietta City school districts, Library PASS allows each student to use their student ID number to check out digital resources and library materials.
The Georgia Public Library Service launched eRead Kids on Thursday for all 407 public libraries in the state. The fiction and non-fiction collection gives families a resource to freely download electronic books to computers, tablets and smartphones to promote reading, officials said.
GPLS collaborated with librarians throughout Georgia to select titles and identify the most advantageous offerings and pricing, officials said. eRead Kids is made possible by funding proposed by Gov. Brian Kemp and approved by the Georgia General Assembly.
For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org/downloads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.