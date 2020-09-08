Going fishing? Be on the lookout for Cobb PARKS’ new interactive ponds signs.
To promote and maintain a valuable natural resource, Cobb PARKS has installed educational signs to inform residents about park fishing ponds. Each sign displays the pond’s current fishing status and creel limits along with a QR code that, once scanned with a smart device, takes them to a website.
The PARKS Pond website features details on the type of fish stocked in the ponds, where to park, as well as the location of nearby restrooms and park amenities. For more information, visit https://cobb-county-parks-ponds-cobbcountyga.hub.arcgis.com/.
Those who fish at one of the Cobb PARKS ponds can fill out a survey about their fishing experience at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/fcd9b449a2874cf89e1e5d9d1bcda354. Survey results will be used to more efficiently maintain pond restocking plans.
