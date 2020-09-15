In her new book, "Dance Adventures: True Stories About Dancing Abroad," former professional dancer Megan Taylor Morrison of Kennesaw demonstrates that dance can forge connections between people from different backgrounds and lead to cross-cultural experiences for the traveler.
The anthology includes 19 true stories written by a diverse group of renowned performers, dedicated dance teachers, dance scholars and other avid dance travelers. The contributors hail from all corners of the world, and the stories take place in 17 different countries including India, China, Senegal, Philippines, Angola, Brazil, Morocco, Cuba, China and Mozambique.
Each of the stories in the book highlight a way that dance travel leads to meaningful experiences, thereby shaping a person’s identity, facilitating their personal growth, or uniting them with people from different backgrounds.
Morrison is an avid dance adventurer and certified life and business coach. She has studied local dance forms in 16 countries on six continents, as well as designed and co-led dance retreats to Argentina, Brazil, and the Dominican Republic. In partnership with Melaina Spitzer, she debuted the talk "Dance Travel: The Next Era of Dance Education," at the National Dance Education Organization Conference in 2018.
Through lectures, roundtables and articles, Morrison continues to share best practices for cultural immersion through the arts. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and a bachelor's in international affairs and French from the University of Puget Sound.
For more information, visit https://amzn.to/2Rr6JnO.
