Cobb County PARKS will be offering a new Coed Kickball and Coed Cornhole League this fall at the Al Bishop Complex.
Games will be played on Thursday nights
The Adult Cornhole Coed Doubles League will have teams consisting of a mix of male and female players. Leagues will be divided into two divisions - Beginner and Intermediate.
Players ages 16 and up are welcome to play. Leagues will play a minimum of seven games/series plus a single elimination tournament. The number of teams in each division will determine the league/playoff structure. Teams will play a best of three series each week.
The Adult Coed Kickball League will have players age 16 and up. Each team must field at least eight players and no more than 11 players. At least four females must take the field at all times. Everyone on the team can kick. The season will consist of 10 games which include a post season tournament.
For more information, contact Brody Whitlock at 770-528-8862 or Brody.Whitlock@cobbcounty.org.
