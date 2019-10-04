Two free presentations on the Neighborhood Nexus information and community intelligence system will be presented on Oct. 17 at North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw.
The Neighborhood Nexus sessions, by executive director Tommy Pearce, will include:
The Decision-Making with Data workshop at 10 a.m. which is geared to leaders, supporters and advocates in organizations.
The Cob by the Numbers presentation will be at 1 p.m. for the general public.
The Neighborhood Nexus partnership provides community leaders, government, businesses, advocates and service providers access to and interpretation of community information for the greater good, including data on education, health and business. The partnership consists of the Atlanta Regional Commission, which manages the daily operations, the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, the United Way of Greater Atlanta and the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org or call 770-528-2320.
