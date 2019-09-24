The 2nd annual Walk & Roll for Rescue will be Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Waggy World Paw Park in Willis Park, behind the Alpharetta Community Center, 175 Roswell Street in Alpharetta.
The free charity event, featuring a pet walk at noon, celebrates Marietta-based Good Mews Pet Foundation, Wags & Wiggles Dog Rescue and Dirt Road Doggies Rescue.
The event will have vendors, contests, raffles, a photo station, a pet beverage bar, rescued animals, a pet influencer challenge, Frisbee chases and Lure runs.
For more information, visit www.supcreativegroup.com or email info@supcreativegroup.com.
