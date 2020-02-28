The 2nd annual Marietta Community Egg Hunt will be April 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the practice fields behind Marietta High School, 1171 Whitlock Avenue NW in Marietta.
There will be food, games, music, activities and egg hunts for everyone. There will be more than 60,000 eggs and candy for the various hunts. The funds raised from the event will go to support Marietta City Schools via the Marietta Business Association education programs.
The egg hunt schedule will be 5:30 p.m. for ages three and under, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. will be a Special Needs Hunt, 7 p.m. for ages 4-7 and 8:30 p.m. for ages 8-10. Toddler Hunts will be in a separate area at 5:30, 7 and 8:30 p.m.
There will also be a Kid's Zone with unlimited rides for $7 per child and Peter Hart's puppet show, featuring characters that sing, dnace, juggle, play the fiddle, break apart and come back together, squirt water and are even launched by catapult across the stage.
Admission and parking is free.
For more information, visit www.mariettaegghunt.com.
