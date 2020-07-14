The Fair Oaks Recreation Center, 1465 W. Booth Road Extension SW in Marietta, will host the NBA2K tournament on Saturday for ages 12 to 21 years old.
The double elimination tournament will start at 9 a.m. Participants should bring their own controllers and games will be played on Playstation 4.
The registration fee is $10. The prize package will include a $50 gift card and other items.
To register, visit cobbparks.com and click "register and reserve."
For more information, call 770-528-4333.
