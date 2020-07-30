Cobb PARKS announced the Fair Oaks Recreation Center recently held their first NBA 2K Video Game Tournament.

Participants brought their own controllers and socially distanced to compete for prizes.

The winners of the event were Lawrence Bentley, champion; Amonte Cooper, runner-up; and Will Vanderpool, third place.

Staff members Dorian Cameron, Algenon Wilson, Joye Bowen, Kim Stephens and Michael Worsham ran the event. The sponsors of the tournament were Georgia Educational Resources (Tammie Johnson), Star Studded Beauty Supply (Solomon Clanton), The Wilson Family, Cameron Lewis-Cameron, Larauz Dale and Kiam Jones.

