Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Navigating Volatile Markets in a Pandemic on June 29 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Presented by Edward Jones, participants can learn about the impact Russia and Ukraine have on the market as well as the outlook on inflation and gas prices. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-801-3400.

