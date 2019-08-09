The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County is hosting its second Annual National Senior Citizens Day celebration on Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Cobb Senior Wellness Center in Marietta.
National Senior Citizens Day was proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988, as a day to support and show appreciation for senior citizens.
This year’s six honorees were selected by the Senior Citizen Council and by member votes from their respective Cobb Senior Centers. All of these individuals have throughout their lives been civic activists and community leaders. Now in their senior years they continue to devote time and energy toward the betterment of the people of Cobb and the wider community.
Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Boyce and Commissioners Lisa Cupid and Keli Gambrill will be at the celebration to present each honoree with an individual life achievement proclamation. The luncheon, which includes entertainment by seniors, is sold out for the second year in a row.
The 2019 honorees are:
- Pamela Luczon-Peterman, the community-at-large honoree, is a leader in the Filipino-American community. She has served in numerous leadership positions that reflect both her career as a family nurse practitioner and as a champion of projects that benefit people in need.
- Anthony Gasper is the veteran honoree. He served in the Marine Corps from 1968-1975. He continues to be a strong participant in fundraising for the Marines and other veteran-related causes and is also actively involved with the Salvation Army and other community volunteer organizations.
- Vivian Denman-Willis is the honoree from the Cobb Senior Wellness Center. She is a founding member of the Friends of the Senior Wellness Center and feels a personal responsibility to promote fellowship and support at the center. Among her many activities there, she has taught computer skills to seniors and headed the walking club.
- Lola Williamson is known as the ambassador at the North Cobb Senior Center. She is there daily assisting in the necessary activities that keep the center running smoothly and making sure that visitors feel welcome.
- John Huey has been a volunteer at the East Cobb Senior Center since 2008. He is at the center almost every day helping out in any way possible and is especially involved in the maintenance of the billiard room, which is a very popular activity spot at the center.
- Roberta B. Jackson has been a member of the C. Freeman Poole Center since 2005. At 94, she continues to be engaged in supporting all of the general activities, classes and fundraisers at the center.
For more information, email info@seniorcitizencouncilofcobb.org or call 423-815-1790.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.