The North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have National Scrapbooking Day on May 6 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
In honor of Older American's Month, seniors can take a trip down memory lane and create a scrapbook page. Items needed are copies of personal pictures and items.
The event, sponsored by Atherton Place, is free. Registration is required. Space is limited to 15 people.
For more information, call 770-795-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
