Junior Ranger Day is an annual event, held during National Park Week (April 17-25), designed to engage children of all ages in the treasures that are the national parks.
On this special day, national park units across the country will offer distinct programs to encourage participants to explore, learn and protect. In celebration of Junior Ranger Day, the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, are hosting special activities on April 24 to highlight this event.
Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area
Participants can discover the natural wonders of the Chattahoochee River, native plants and animals, and the habitats along its banks; hike along
the river; climb up to a natural rock shelter; walk around Island Ford Pond finding items on the Junior Ranger Scavenger Hunt checklist; and learn more about being a good steward of the National Park sites.
After completing the activities, participants can take the National Park Service Junior Ranger Pledge and receive their official Junior Ranger Badge. Participants can download the scavenger hunt checklist or pick up a copy at the park’s visitor center.
For more information, contact the park at 770-538-1200 or visit www.nps.gov/chat.
Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park
For this years’ Jr. Ranger Day, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will offer an interactive scavenger hunt that will take participants all across the battlefield.
The event will be available from April 17-April 24. Materials include a scavenger hunt sheet and map, which can be picked up at the Visitor Center or emailed upon request to kemo_education@nps.gov. There will also be corresponding clue videos that can be viewed on the parks’ Facebook and/or Youtube starting on April 17.
Participants who do their best to complete the hunt will receive an official Junior Ranger Badge of Kennesaw Mountain as well as several other goodies.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/kemo or call 770-427-4686, ext. 248.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.