This weekend, the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park in Atlanta and the Greening Youth Foundation will host the ninth annual Legacy Campout.
This year, the park will engage 75 middle school students in theme programs related to commemorating 400 years since the first African set foot on American soil as slaves, as well as the life and works of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The free event will be Friday from 6 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.
To register, visit https://www.gyfoundation.org/legacycampout. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/malu.
