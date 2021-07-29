Cobb County Police Department will host a National Night Out celebration on Aug. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Jim R. Miller Park.
The event will feature food trucks, live music and a variety of entertainment. Other public safety departments, including Cobb Animal Services, Cobb Fire and Emergency Services, Cobb Sheriff's Office, Cobb 911 and Cobb Emergency Management Agency.
Wellstar and Cobb & Douglas Public Health will team up to offer free vaccinations during the event. The Pfizer vaccine is being offered to anyone over the age of 12. Those who would like to get vaccinated at the event can visit https://cdph.jotform.com/211755792306964 to schedule an appointment. Appointments are required to ensure that the Wellstar and CDPH teams have enough doses.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer.
