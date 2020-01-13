The National Money Show will be Feb. 27-29 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Two Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
Participants can see millions of rare coins and colorful currency, find out what their old coins and paper money might be worth, participate in a live auction, attend lectures and seminars, and view rare historical treasures from private collections.
Times are Feb. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last admission is 30 minutes before closing.
Admission is $8 and free for American Numismatic Association members and children under 12. Admission will be free on Feb. 29.
For more information, visit https://www.money.org/nationalmoneyshow-2020.
