The Cobb County Public Libraries will celebrate National Library Week 2020 by presenting special virtual programs by library staff members and special guests, and other online social activities from April 19-25.
“Find your place at the library” is the 2020 National Library Week theme with “Find the library at your place” also having been adopted. Library patrons are encouraged to use the hashtag #mylibrarystory to share on social media how the library has positively impacted their lives.
Georgia's public libraries are playing an essential role in supporting community health, resilience and stability, even while they have temporarily closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Libraries have stepped up to provide virtual programming that ranges from weekly yoga to Facebook Live chats exploring tips for building a strong resume and job skills. Cobb library staff members are posting virtual storytimes featuring librarians and library workers reading children’s books.
All 16 Cobb library locations have been closed since mid-March. Access to the library’s digital resources is available all hours and is free for Cobb library cardholders and through the Library PASS program providing Cobb County and Marietta City students Cobb library accounts.
CCPL’s Use the Library from Home! campaign promotes the online digital resources offered by the library of eBooks, eAudios, digital magazines, streaming video and language courses.
For an overview, visit www.cobbcat.org/use-the-library-from-home/.
