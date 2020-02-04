The National Coin & Money Show will be held in Hall D of the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area from Feb. 27-29.
Hosted by the Georgia Numismatic Association and the Metropolitan Coin Club, the National Coin & Money Show will have more than $100 million of historic rare coins and colorful currency, including a $1 million penny, a $3 million nickel, historic Georgia gold coins and currency, and misprinted “funny money.”
Among the special exhibits from the American Numismatic Association Money Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado is one of the world’s most famous rare coins - one of the five known 1913-dated Liberty Head nickels. The face value is only five-cents but this legendary nickel is insured for $3 million.
Visitors can also see for the first time in Atlanta a unique World War II era Lincoln cent made in 1943 of bronze alloy, rather than the zinc-coated steel used to conserve copper. This coin sold for more than $1 million two years ago.
Other exhibits include rare gold coins struck in Dahlonega in the mid-1800s, examples of historic money issued by Atlanta banks a century ago, a fabled 1804-dated U.S. silver dollar insured for $4 million and an exhibit of “funny money” - $1 through $100 denomination bills mistakenly printed with various errors, such as upside-down or entirely missing serial numbers.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to view and purchase from the United States Mint interesting and educational coins, medals as well as specialty items, such as uncut printing press sheets of paper money produced by the U.S. Treasury's Bureau of Engraving and Printing.
More than 350 dealers from the Southeast and across the U.S. will be buying and selling rare coins, vintage paper money, medals, tokens, gold and silver. Many of the numismatic experts will provide free evaluations of old coins and paper money brought in by visitors. Educational seminars and a children's treasure trivia game will be offered during the show. Visitors can also put their face as the portrait on the front of a $100,000 bill.
Kagin’s of Tiburon, California will conduct a public auction of rare coins and paper money.
Hours are Feb. 27-28 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Admission Feb. 27-28 is $8 for adults, children 12 and under admitted free. Admission is free on Feb. 29.
For more information, visit www.NationalMoneyShow.com.
