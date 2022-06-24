National Camera Day will be celebrated on June 29.

Before the invention of the camera, the only way to document a vision was in a painting, etching, tattoos and clay sculptures. Today, cameras capture images, people or places.

The day will commemorate photographs and cameras. The first cameras were large and bulky. Today there are many variations of digital cameras with many features.

For more information and how to observe National Camera Day, visit https://nationaldaycalendar.com/national-camera-day-june-29/.

