National Boy Scout Day is Feb. 8 and three local Scouts have turned to GoFundMe to improve their communities and earn their rank as an Eagle Scout.
The Eagle Scout Service Project is an opportunity to demonstrate leadership while performing a project for the benefit of a community. Even in the midst of the pandemic, Boy Scouts across the country have organized over 5,000 fundraisers on GoFundMe since January 2020 to clean up parks, build fences, plant trees, and complete a variety of other projects.
Yash Mahadkar’s project
Yash Mahadkar is a Boy Scout with Troop 008 in Marietta.
For my project, I will be building a STEAM outdoor classroom for an elementary school in the Greater Atlanta area,” Mahadkar said. “This classroom will consist of four STEAM stations including a weather station, a life-size abacus, a weights and measures station, and a musical math station.”
Riley McLain of Marietta is a Boy Scout with Troop 89.
“For my Eagle Scout service project, I will replace the current worn-down benches at Mountain View Church with new, weatherproof seating. I will also re-paint the metal parts of the church’s picnic tables,” McLain said. “While the benches are on the church’s property, this will also help the surrounding community. Local families regularly bring their kids to the church’s playground, so fixing the benches will let their parents sit down and chat while their kids play.”
Zach Harrison of Marietta has been a member of Marietta High School’s band for four years and has served as a drum major for two years.
“My project involves the installation of trophy cases for the Marietta High School Band,” Harrison said. “Each dollar donated goes directly to displaying our legacy of excellence. I plan to complete the project in February. Any surplus will go directly to the Marietta Band Association.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.