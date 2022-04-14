The City of Acworth's Tree Commission will be hosting a tree planting on April 29 at 11 a.m. in Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street in Acworth, in honor of National Arbor Day.

The City will be planting three new cherry trees to extend and create a cherry tree path along the Tanyard Creek Trail at the park.

Attendees are asked to park at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street, or Logan Farm Park.

For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org or www.visitacworth.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In