Red Hare Brewery Company, 1998 Delk Industrial Boulevard SE in Marietta, and The Rolling Mat are joining forces to help slay cancer and support those that have fallen ill due to the disease with Relay For Life of Cobb County.
The Namaslay Cancer event will be Jan. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost is $35-$45. Tickets include one hour of yoga for all levels by The Rolling Mat Mobile Yoga Studio, a voucher for a flight of 4.5 ounce Red Hare beers and an exclusive brewery tour, a goodie bag, vendor tables and a live DJ. Twenty percent of all ticket sales will go to the American Cancer Society.
Participants must be 21 or older to drink beer, proof of identification is required. Non-alcoholic options are also available.
For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/namaslay-cancer-tickets-85381639783.
