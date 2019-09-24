The NAACP Cobb County Branch will host the 77th annual NAACP Georgia State Convention & Civil Rights Conference.
The conference will be Oct. 10-13 at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria, 200 Interstate North Parkway SE in the Cumberland area. A preliminary schedule lists discussions on a wide range of topics, from education to employment to the Census to health.
