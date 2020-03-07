Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue will have an event with MINI Cooper of Kennesaw on March 21, at their dealership from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Since Mostly Mutts always holds adoption events at our facility every Saturday, this offsite event will provide another great way to give our adoptable dogs and our organization additional exposure,” said Tammy Turley, executive director.
PetSmart and Camp Bow Wow are providing special gifts for attendees of this event. Burgers, hot dogs and refreshments will also be served, as well as treats and puppy parfaits for four-legged guests. Everyone is encouraged to bring their pets along for the fun.
During this event, MINI will be offering exclusive savings on all new cars, along with service specials as well. MINI has committed to donating back to Mostly Mutts for every MINI sold in March.
Mostly Mutts strives to reduce the number of animals euthanized at local shelters in Metro Atlanta by working with animal control officers to save adoptable dogs that are moments away from being put to sleep.
MINI Cooper of Kennesaw is at 2275 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW, Kennesaw, 30144. For more information, call 770-272-6888, visit www.mostlymutts.org or check out www.facebook.com/mostlymuttsga.
