The coveted statewide award that covers 70 affiliates of Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation is now in the hands of Marietta-based MUST Ministries.
After establishing an ongoing trash pick up program to improve 5.5 miles of roadside near the MUST Elizabeth Inn Shelter, MUST was honored at the statewide banquet with the 2019 State Litter Prevention Award. The 48-year-old charity serving people in poverty has picked up 660 bags of trash with 126 volunteers donating 603 hours to cleaning up Cobb’s roadsides.
The trash clean up effort was led by MUST employee Angie Bolton, special events manager for the organization, who recruited both employees and volunteers to help.
“We knew some of the homeless population we serve – and even those who don’t choose to come to MUST – walk these roads and are partially responsible for the litter, so we decided to do something about it to be good neighbors and citizens,” Bolton said.
“MUST limits the paper goods we distribute, but fast food wrappers, cigarette butts and other items make their way to the sides of the streets. MUST has a reputation for going beyond the call to help, so we decided to jump in and clean up the streets. We didn’t just adopt a mile, we adopted 5½ miles,” Bolton said. "While it has been a huge undertaking, many people have taken notice of the people clad in MUST vests along the highways and wave to us or even talked to us about how much they appreciate our hard work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.