MUST Ministries’ Toy Shops program seeks gifts during potential toy shortage

MUST Ministries will officially open its doors on Saturday for families to shop its annual Toy Shops, set up to serve its neighbors in poverty in Cobb and Cherokee counties.
After 22 years of distributing toys, the nearly 2,000 families registered so far for gifts may feel the national toy shortage, so MUST is working now to gather thousands of items needed.
“The families in America are experiencing FOMO - Fear Of Missing Out - this year,” said Dr. Ike Reighard, MUST president and CEO. “Sadly, our friends in poverty experience this feeling every year.”
During the program, parents and families in need can “shop” for toys that their younger loved ones would enjoy based on their own interests, rather than accepting a box of generic toys. The toys are donated and are free to these families. Being able to shop for what each specific child would get excited
about on Christmas day gives a sense of dignity to the shoppers and ensures the children will feel a sense of genuine joy at Christmas.
But, with fewer trucks, fewer railroad containers, fewer truck drivers and fewer cargo ships arriving, Reighard says the prospect of tighter inventory has raised concerns about having enough to serve so many in need. “Obviously, we have a supply chain crisis and that has created inventory shortages for our
children.”
To help overcome the challenge, MUST is asking churches, civic clubs, schools, neighborhoods, scouts, sports teams and families to help gather items needed. Participants can drop off any new, unwrapped items to the MUST Donation Center at 1280 Field Parkway in Marietta or at Cherokee Client Services at 111 Brown
Industrial in Canton. Participants should label the box of items “Toy Shops.”
So far, approximately 1,400 families in Cobb and 500 in Cherokee have registered to shop for their loved ones. Many families have multiple children they will be shopping for, with ages ranging from newborns to teenagers.
For ages 0-12, choose diapers, educational toys, bikes, helmets, ethnic baby/Barbie dolls, Legos, blankets, hats, scarves, Hot Wheels, board games, stuffed animals, dollhouses, scooters and balls. Larger items are in demand, but given less often.
One of the most overlooked groups for donations is the teenagers, according to Reighard. “People like buying dolls, trucks and stuffed animals, but we serve children up to age 18 and those shelves are never as full as others. We are hoping some teen groups will step forward to help purchase gifts for their
peers.”
According to Toy Shops director Paula Rigsby, teens like receiving makeup kits, wallets, purses, sports equipment, straighteners, jewelry, belts and sports shoes. She said the program is in desperate need for teenage boy gifts in particular, and suggested name brand hoodies like Nike, Reebok, etc.; headphones,
portable speakers and phone accessories as great gifts. Large bikes and helmets, skateboards with pads and helmets and sports jerseys are also always big hits with teens. And while it might not seem like a gift to some, Rigsby said brand new socks and underwear are much appreciated in every age group.
For five years, Academy Sports in Kennesaw has hosted a bike drive for MUST. They are offering a discount on bikes up to $30. When participants purchase a bike through the store, Academy will order it and have it shipped to the store to be assembled. Then MUST will pick up the bikes. The discount applies to
the purchase of one bike for MUST and one for personal use.
MUST is also seeking volunteers to assist the clients as they shop and to help sort the toys. Those interested in volunteering can sign up at MUSTMinistries.org.
“We want to be a blessing to our youngest clients,” Reighard said. “They are some of our most vulnerable clients and showing love to them at Christmas means so much to them…. and to us.”
