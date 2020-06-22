Marietta-based MUST Ministries has continued to adapt all programs through COVID-19, finding solutions to offer help and hope for people in need.
To raise funds necessary to meet that need, the nonprofit will have a virtual "Feed the Need" road race. Runners and walkers can choose between a 10K, 5K, 1K or Tot Trot (50 yards), then run their own race anytime between July 4-11.
All proceeds will go to provide food, housing and jobs for the local community. The race cost is $30 and includes a t-shirt. Anyone registering now for both “Feed the Need” and the annual Thanksgiving Day Gobble Jog will receive a complimentary themed mask.
For more information, visit www.mustfeedtheneed.org.
