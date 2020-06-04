Marietta-based MUST Ministries will distribute meal kits from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to children at the following locations in Cobb County:
- Mondays, now through July 27, at Blackwell Elementary School, 3470 Canton Road in Marietta.
- Tuesdays, now through July 28, at Marietta First Presbyterian Church, 189 Church Street in Marietta; and Tillman House, 940 Concord Road in Smyrna.
- Wednesdays, now through July 29, at Higher Ground Church at McEachern United Methodist Church, 3915 Macland Road in Powder Springs; Orange Hill Baptist, 4293 Austell Road in Austell; and St. Luke United Methodist Church, 5115 Brookwood Drive in Mableton.
- Thursdays, now through July 30, at Due West United Methodist Church, 3956 Due West Road NW in Marietta; Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 851 South Gordon Road SW in Austell; Premier Apartments, 7200 Premier Lane in Austell; and Kingsley Village, 595 Riverside Parkway in Austell.
- Fridays, now through July 31, at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.
