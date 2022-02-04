A MUST Ministries volunteer loads donations onto the MUST Mobile Pantry during a recent donations drive at the Riverwood Office Complex in the Cumberland area of Cobb County. The Marietta-based nonprofit was recently named one of the highest rated charities in the nation.
Marietta-based MUST Ministries is again among the highest rated charities in the country following an analysis done by Charity Navigator.
The nonprofit recently received a 97.8, 4-star rating from the charity assessment organization that evaluates hundreds of thousands of charitable organizations based in the U.S. The highest ratings Charity Navigator gives are 4 stars and a perfect 100.
This is the seventh year in a row that MUST has earned the coveted 4-star rating.
“Only 14% of the charities we evaluate have received at least six consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that MUST Ministries outperforms most other charities in America," said Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator. "This exceptional designation sets MUST Ministries apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.”
The nonprofit rating agency evaluates each nonprofit’s IRS Form 990 data, along with an extensive list of other measurements such as policies and transparency, to calculate the ratings. A detailed breakdown of each nonprofit’s financials and ratings can be found at charitynavigator.org. That information provides current and potential donors with transparent information and statistics on how each nonprofit is using the donations it receives.
“We are so honored to demonstrate to our wonderful supporters that they can trust us to be good stewards of their generosity,” said MUST President and CEO
Ike Reighard. "This unbiased review proves we have been thoroughly scrutinized and recognized for stewardship. The support we receive is making a direct impact on the lives of those we serve. And while we are nearly perfect in our rating, we are still working hard to get to that 100 mark in the near future.”
The latest ratings were based on MUST’s 2020 Form 990 and show that 42% or $4.42 million of its funding went to emergency and transitional housing for those living in homelessness, 27% or $2.82 million to food and clothing distribution, 15% or $1.64 million to seasonal programs like Summer Lunch and Christmas Toy Shops for children and 11% or $1.2 million to the Neighborhood Pantry food program MUST operates across 100 schools in metro Atlanta.
