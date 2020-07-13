Each year, Northwestern Mutual recognizes financial advisors who go above and beyond in giving back to local communities through its Community Service Awards program.
Earlier this year, through its Foundation, the company announced a donation of more than $310,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations on behalf of the 2020 recipients.
As part of the award, 16 company financial advisors are each recognized with a grant to benefit a nonprofit he or she is involved with. Local resident Mike Hendley, a financial advisor for Northwestern Mutual in Atlanta, was recognized as a 2020 recipient of the award, receiving a $15,000 grant for Marietta-based MUST Ministries.
MUST Ministries addresses the basic needs of individuals in the Atlanta area by providing food, housing, jobs, healthcare and clothing.
Hendley first became involved with the organization 25 years ago, when a friend suggested they begin regularly volunteering together at a local organization. This became a lasting tradition, as Hendley continues to serve meals at MUST’s homeless shelter every month, in addition to serving on the organization’s board of directors and regularly participating in other volunteer activities.
To support those impacted by the global health crisis, MUST Ministries has converted 50 food pantries into curbside pick-up programs, where boxes of groceries are provided to every family that visits. In just eight weeks, the organization has fed over 42,000 people and helped 585 people find
housing.
