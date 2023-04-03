When college students get hungry, most people assume they order a pizza.
But what if the high costs of college tuition, books, rent, gas and other expenses have wiped out the bank account and debt is rising?
A surprising one in three college students face food insecurity, according to Swipe Out Hunger, a national organization partnering with 550 college campuses to stop food insecurity among students. The “invisible epidemic” grew dramatically in recent months. Before the pandemic, about 35 million Americans were food insecure, but many experts estimate that number has doubled, including the college age group, and MUST Ministries has certainly seen staggering demand in recent years.
“In 2021, MUST experienced a 735% increase in pounds of food served. We have distributed more than 2 million pounds of food for two years in a row and the demand continues to increase,” said Yvonne Byars, Senior Director.
Byars, who oversees the mobile food pantry and Neighborhood Pantries in schools, says the MUST food program is serving about 4.4 tons of food a day now. That demand led her team to investigate ways of helping college students struggling to get enough food to stay in school and focus on education.
“Food insecurity plus stress leads to poorer health, lower grades and smaller completion rates,” Byars said. “Plus, our country is seeing more anxiety and depression in this age group. The age 18-24 segment was the most likely to experience unemployment during the pandemic, adding to the crisis."
MUST moved into action, establishing regular mobile food pantry stops at both Life University and Kennesaw State University campuses. Once a month, each campus hosts the MUST Mobile Pantry where students in need can get free food, including meat, dairy and fresh produce. Also distributed are much-appreciated toiletries and detergent.
“I don’t think people realize how common and widespread food insecurity and insufficiency are for college students today,” said Life University’s Rebecca Koch director of the Office of Service Initiatives. "The groceries that MUST’s Mobile Pantry brings to campus is not only an amazing amount of food, but also high-quality produce and proteins. In short, it’s real food. And that’s not something students on a very limited budget can afford.”
“Our students (and some employees) are almost shocked at the amount of food they receive from MUST. One of our students regularly expresses how grateful he is because the food he gets from MUST more than doubles how students can stretch their food budgets," Koch said. “Thanks to MUST, many of our students no longer have to worry about running out of food each month. No one can be as successful in school as they’re capable of being if they’re coming to school hungry or wondering where their next meal is coming from. The MUST mobile pantry has been an incalculable asset to their educational success.”
In anonymous interviews with students, one Life attendee said, "This food from MUST means a lot. It's hard to shop on a budget and I get out of class at 8 p.m. I have a daughter and she loves the applesauce and fruit we get here at the mobile pantry."
"Healthy food is expensive!" another student added. “You just check in and the MUST team hands you the food."
A third student said, "I came here from England and I'm alone, so I appreciate this support that lowers my food costs. I'm not surprised MUST is doing this for college students because I have heard good things about them."
At Kennesaw State University, food distribution has tripled since this time last year, according to Lauren Padgett, assistant director of CARE Services.
“We have no capacity for fresh foods, meats or dairy in our two pantries,” Padgett said, “so MUST’s mobile pantry brings those important items to our students who need food.”
The CARES Services program works toward educational equity by assisting students in need through their donation-based programs on Kennesaw and Marietta campuses.
She said Care is serving about 2,000 students with food, housing, emergency services and special programs for foster care students or those who had faced homelessness in high school.
