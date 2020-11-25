An innovative Neighborhood Mobile Pantry will bring food within reach to families who have limited mobility and transportation in Cobb, Cherokee and surrounding counties.
The mobile bus will take fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen meats, breads, canned goods and even dairy, when available, to people living in "food deserts" where groceries are not within walking distance.
Marietta-based MUST Ministries has seen the dramatic growth of suburban poverty in recent years. According to the Brookings Institute, 88% of Atlanta's poverty is now found in the metro area's suburbs.
“That number surprises people,” said Dr. Ike Reighard, president and CEO of MUST. “For every dollar given to fight poverty in the suburbs, $7 are given in urban areas, so the largest poverty areas receive the least financial support.”
Food insecurity, not knowing where the next meal will come from, is a symptom of suburban poverty that affects 755,400 in metro Atlanta and north Georgia, according to Feeding America. MUST's experience shows the greatest challenge clients have in receiving food pantry assistance is transportation. Many low-income families do not have vehicles and public transportation in the suburbs is limited and not affordable.
“For example, MUST has 100 partner school pantries but only approximately 65% of enrolled families are picking up food on a regular basis, mainly due to a lack of transportation,” said Reighard. “The Neighborhood Mobile Pantry will help meet that need as MUST expands with a mobile unit. Providing nutritious food to local families will also free up grocery money that can then be used toward other essential items such as shelter and utilities.”
The mobile bus will be 40 foot by 8.5 foot and will include a three-panel freezer and a three-panel refrigerator.
As part of Georgia Gives Day on Dec. 1, MUST is asking Georgians to donate to purchase a used bus and convert it to the Neighborhood Mobile Pantry. To donate, visit www.mustministries.org.
