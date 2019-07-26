The MUST Dance event, benefiting Marietta-based MUST Ministries, had a goal of raising $45,000.
The team of local celebrity dancers raised $100,000 for programs that benefit people escaping poverty and homelessness to make new lives for themselves.
The Jan. 20 event, sponsored by Celebrity Ballroom Dance Studio, was held at the new Yanmar Evo Center, 5889 Old Alabama Road in Acworth. It featured seven dance couples, a silent auction and a group dance party to end the evening.
Winning the Most Entertaining Trophy was Chris Leggett, president and CEO of LGE Community Credit Union. He danced with pro Mechelle Flowers.
The People’s Choice Mirror Ball Grand Prize Trophy went to Tammy Gueflo, prinicpal at HLB Gross Collins CPA firm. Her pro dance partner was Austin Franklin.
Best Technical Performance went to Jeremy Abernathy, founding partner of Abernathy Ditzel Hendrick Bryce LLC and senior pastor of Noonday Missionary Baptist Church. His pro partner was Jaz Moreland.
