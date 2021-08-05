Marietta-based MUST Ministries recently held its annual MUST Dance fundraiser at Piedmont Church.
The event, modeled after the popular “Dancing with the Stars” television show, paired local leaders with professional dancers from Celebrity Ballroom Dance Studio to compete for coveted mirror balls and raise money for MUST. The funds, raised through voting, donations, sponsorships, ticket sales and auction, totaled $133,500. The amount broke the record of $102,000 set two years ago.
This year’s celebrities included:
♦ Jerry Cooper, former county manager of Cherokee County.
♦ Allie Elson, executive administrator for Technical & Scientific Application Inc.
♦ Christina Herrera, director of operations, marketing and human resources at Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique.
♦ Bridges Holmes, director of diversity and talent management at MarketSource Inc.
♦ Carolyn Polakowski, founder and owner of Cay Communications LLC.
♦ Jen Starks, director of community relations at Piedmont Injury Law.
♦ Wilson Washington, founder and owner of Truck Fitness LLC.
