The Museum of History and Holocaust Education at Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw announced the July selections of the Meet History Face to Face Virtual Book Club.
Focusing on the stories of individuals in memoirs, the monthly online book club for teens and adults will take place on July 30 via Zoom.
Teens will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. to read and discuss "Going Solo" by Roald Dahl. Adults will meet from 8 to 9 p.m. to discuss "Last Stop Auschwitz" by Eddy de Wind.
For more information and to register, visit https://historymuseum.kennesaw.edu/education/digital-education/Virtual%20Book%20Clubs.php.
