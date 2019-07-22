Kaiser Permanente Educational Theatre will present “Mumferd Learns How to Be Safe in Busy Places” on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Gritters Library, 880 Shaw Park Road in Marietta.
The free workshop is part of the Safety Tales series of Mumferd learning skills for health and well-being. Busy Places is best suited for children ages 3 to 7 with a participating adult. The performance is presented in English with Spanish phrases to highlight key concepts.
For information, call 770-528-2524 or visit www.cobbcat.org.
