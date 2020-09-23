The American Legion Horace Orr Post 29, 921 Gresham Avenue NE in Marietta, announced that the Mulligan's "Mater Sammich" Run has been rescheduled for Oct. 17.
The Post has partnered with Mulligan's Food & Spirits, 698 Roswell Road in Marietta, for a charity ride. Funds raised will be distributed to charities serving veterans in need in the community and state.
Participants will meet at Mulligan's at 9 a.m. and kickstands up at 11 a.m. Participants will ride to Coopers Furnance in Cartersville. Mater Sammiches and chips will be provided.
Cost is a donation of $20 per bike, $5 per rider.
Live music with Bottoms Up Atlanta Rock will be from 3 to 7 p.m. at Mulligans. There will also be a 50/50 Raffle and Basket of Cheer. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.
For more information, call 770-427-5900 or visit https://post29marietta.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.