Saved By Grace Ministries will sponsor a Tent Revival from Sept. 21-25 at 7:30 p.m. at Mt. Arbor Baptist Church, 2235 Morgan Road in Marietta.
Hosts for the event will be Joshua, Art and Kim Brady. Brother Steve Arrowood will be preaching.
For more information, call 770-971-9339.
