In partnership with his band, Our Great Lifeboat, Derek McCloud, the sixth-grade Bible teacher at Mount Paran Christian School, has released a new album, Infinite Joy.
McCloud has been working on what he describes as "a new sound" with this latest album - a mix between Christian, indie and folk music.
Released earlier this year, McCloud remarks that he put his heart and soul into this project.
"I'm the happiest when I'm close to God,” McCloud said. “The idea of Infinite Joy is that being close to God allows us to experience more of His goodness and joy."
McCloud has been a teacher at MPCS for three years and has been in education for 14 years. He began playing guitar at the age of five and shares his love of music with his students, often setting Bible verses to music to help his students with memorization. Teachers at MPCS lead students in study and worship, including through the use of music. Chapel band, worship and service projects provide students with the opportunity to develop servant-leadership skills from mentors like McCloud.
The release of Infinite Joy has not been without its challenges, taking approximately eight years to conceptualize and bring to life. Between recovering files and sorting through hundreds of individually-recorded tracks in a home studio, the band persevered.
Our Great Lifeboat takes its name from the biblical story of Noah, whose faith led him to accomplish seemingly insurmountable odds. For McCloud and his bandmates, that very same faith has led them to the successful completion of their album and its debut. Band members include Derek McCloud (vocals, guitar, banjo), Erica Ransbottom (cello), Turner Zahn (vocals, guitar, piano), Raegan Barton,(vocals, guitar), Aree Ogir (vocals, bass, drums), and Tiffany Watson (violin, mandolin).
Infinite Joy is available for streaming on Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Music and Apple Music.
