On Nov. 14, nearly 40 Mount Paran Christian School students and parents arrived at the Calvary Children’s Home campus in Powder Springs, ready to help the home prepare for its 15th annual Christmas tree sale.
The day of service, deemed a “Serve Saturday,” offers the MPCS family an opportunity to serve a partner ministry one Saturday per month.
MPCS volunteers prepped the tree lot in anticipation of the delivery of the trees. For three hours, MPCS students and families hauled posts, dug post holes, built fences, raised tents, painted and organized a warehouse and storage barn.
Proceeds from the Christmas tree sales support the Calvary Children’s church and home activities, as well as special trips and programs throughout the year. MPCS is not only donating service hours in support of Calvary Children’s Home. The school is also purchasing more than 20 Christmas trees from the lot for the inaugural MPCS Family Christmas event, where the school’s families will gather in a physically-distanced format to celebrate the ringing in of the Christmas season.
The Calvary Children’s Home annual Christmas tree sale is located at 1430 Lost Mountain Road in Powder Springs. The tree lot will open the Friday after Thanksgiving. For families in need of a tree or to donate a tree to a family in need this Christmas season, contact director Brian Busby at 404-731-1500.
Lot hours will be Monday through Friday from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 to 7 p.m.
Families and groups are welcome to volunteer for the Christmas tree sale. All levels of skill and strength are welcome.
For more information, visit https://calvarykids.org/2020/11/10/15th-annual-christmas-tree-sale.
