For the second consecutive year, Mount Paran Christian School hosted its “Rock Your School” event, part of a nationwide initiative sponsored by the educational group Get Your Teach On.

The game-themed week was designed to bring learning to life through play and educational games for preschool and lower school students. From Feb. 28 to March 4, MPCS teachers and students participated in activities and spirit days.

On Feb. 28, the fifth-grade classes participated in a basketball tournament, while all students sported athletic wear. The highlight for March 1 was a “Cereal Box Domino Challenge.” Students donated hundreds of boxes of cereal to benefit MUST Ministries. The boxes were arranged in a 70-yard domino train in the MPCS Catherine Steele Sewell Stadium.

March 2 spotlighted national Read Across America Day as MPCS faculty and staff served as guest readers in lower school classrooms. Students dressed as their favorite book characters for the day.

March 3 brought a special day of fun, as students cheered for their favorite teachers in a faculty kickball game. Students also dressed in grade-level board game themes, from Candyland to Monopoly, coordinating with elaborate hallway decorations.

The Rock Your School week culminated with a Fun Run to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Students were encouraged to complete household chores to earn money for the Fun Run. In total, more than $4,000 was collected to support blood cancer research through the LLS.

