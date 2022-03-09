MPCS Head of School Dr. Tim Wiens reads to preschool students as part of Read Across America Day. MPCS faculty and staff visited preschool and lower school classrooms to read to students, including a surprise visit from a puppy guest.
Fourth-grade students at Mount Paran Christian School don their Connect 4-themed attire as part of Rock Your School week. The students cheered for their favorite teachers during the faculty kickball tournament.
In conjunction with the nationwide Read Across America initiative, MPCS lower school students dress up as their favorite book characters for Rock Your School week.
MPCS students arranged hundreds of cereal boxes as part of a 70-yard domino train. The cereal was later donated to MPCS ministry partner MUST Ministries to benefit neighbors in need.
Mount Paran Christian School fifth-graders participated in a basketball tournament as part of the school’s second annual Rock Your School week. The teams were cheered on by lower school students.
Led by First-Grade Paraprofessional Eve Smith, MPCS first graders participate in the school’s Fun Run to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
MPCS lower school faculty participated in a kickball tournament, to the delight of their cheering students. From left are America Hewatt, Sarah Williams and Jennifer Barnett.
Cheered on by family and faculty, preschoolers at Mount Paran Christian School take a lap around the school track as part of the Fun Run to benefit LLS.
For the second consecutive year, Mount Paran Christian School hosted its “Rock Your School” event, part of a nationwide initiative sponsored by the educational group Get Your Teach On.
The game-themed week was designed to bring learning to life through play and educational games for preschool and lower school students. From Feb. 28 to March 4, MPCS teachers and students participated in activities and spirit days.
On Feb. 28, the fifth-grade classes participated in a basketball tournament, while all students sported athletic wear. The highlight for March 1 was a “Cereal Box Domino Challenge.” Students donated hundreds of boxes of cereal to benefit MUST Ministries. The boxes were arranged in a 70-yard domino train in the MPCS Catherine Steele Sewell Stadium.
March 2 spotlighted national Read Across America Day as MPCS faculty and staff served as guest readers in lower school classrooms. Students dressed as their favorite book characters for the day.
March 3 brought a special day of fun, as students cheered for their favorite teachers in a faculty kickball game. Students also dressed in grade-level board game themes, from Candyland to Monopoly, coordinating with elaborate hallway decorations.
The Rock Your School week culminated with a Fun Run to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Students were encouraged to complete household chores to earn money for the Fun Run. In total, more than $4,000 was collected to support blood cancer research through the LLS.
