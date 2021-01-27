The two Mount Paran Christian School Eagle Robotics teams - Team 11364 Diamond Plate and Team 7373 Carbon Fiber - are eagerly preparing for a return to the Georgia State championship after taking home key wins during the final league tournament on Jan. 23.
Team 11364 Diamond Plate, the MPCS development team, features rookie members to the FIRST Tech Challenge. At the tournament's end, Team 11364 finished the season with a 16-7-1 record, outlasting the field of robots until defeated in the finals. They took home a Connect Award for networking with scientists
and engineers, as well the second place Inspire Award, advancing the team to the State championship.
Team 7373 Carbon Fiber, the MPCS flagship team, began tournament play in defense of its 2020 title by retaining the number one seed. With a regular season record of 19-3-1, Team 7373 took tournament top honors by finishing as both Captain of the Winning Alliance and winners of the Inspire Award, propelling
the team to play, once again, for the State championship and earn the right to represent Georgia on the World stage in 2021.
Only 4% of the world’s teams earned that advancement opportunity last year.
The 2020 World championship was canceled due to coronavirus.
The 2020 spring pandemic shutdown left the Eagles with unfinished business. There was an unrelenting focus on getting back to the State championship. This season was indeed unique: of the 7,000-plus teams in the world, 99% had to play remote events. Remote events are played without opponents, and the goal is to achieve a maximum score as you play against the clock. Three small leagues - in Kennesaw; Saint Petersburg, Russia; and Queensland, Australia - played in person and with opponents.
The Georgia State championship will take place in April.
