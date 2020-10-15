The Movies & Bands: Drive-in Edition is Friday and Saturday.
Participants can pack up the car and head to Al Bishop Park, 1082 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta, for a live drive-in concert performance.
Friday at 7 p.m. will feature Beyond the Yellow Brick Road, Atlanta's tribute to Elton John, followed by a viewing of the 2019 film, Rocketman.
Saturday at 7 p.m. will feature Xclusive Percussion perform, followed by the film, Drumline.
