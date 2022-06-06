The Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have retirement planning with certified financial planner Ken O'Leary on June 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

O'Leary will discuss how to plan and reach personal financial goals while finding a balance between living an abundant life now and in the future. Space is limited and registration is required.

For more information, visit Cobbcat.org/events or call 770-509-2725.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In