The Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have "Adulting 101: Shopping for Food on a Budget" on Dec. 10 at 3:30 p.m.
The free program is for teens, age 15 and up, and young adults. Extension Agent Zoe Soltanmammedova of Cobb County Extension Services will lead the session on tips and tricks for stretching food dollars.
For more information, call 770-509-4964 or visit www.cobbcat.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.