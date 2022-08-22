Starting Sept. 6, the West Cobb and Mountain View public libraries will begin accepting passport applications as a new public service offered by Cobb County Public Library.
The two public libraries have been approved as Passport Acceptance Facilities by the U.S. Department of State. Cobb County library staff members went through training in order to qualify to process passport applications for first-time applicants.
“The library always seeks ways to make our patrons’ lives easier,” said Terri Tresp, Division Director of Branch Services. “Having two regional libraries designated as passport application acceptance facilities provides local travelers alternatives as the libraries will offer the service six days a week, including evenings and weekends, in a convenient setting.”
Appointments are required for the passport application service.
Applicants are encouraged to use the link to the appointment form on the library website, available beginning Sept. 6, or call either library directly to schedule an appointment. The library website provides details about the application acceptance requirements.
As PAF locations, the two libraries may only process new passports for first-time adult applicants, age 16 and up, and cannot process renewals. Passport applications for children under 16 will also be accepted.
Cobb library officials encourage prospective applicants to carefully review the full details about passport qualification requirements on the library website and have the required documents and ID in hand before requesting appointments. The libraries will not provide passport photo service.
Two separate fees will be charged for each application – a passport application fee as determined by the Department of State and a $35 acceptance fee, each payable by check, money order or cashier’s check.
As PAF locations, the two libraries will process routine passport applications. Expedited passport applications will also be processed for an additional fee. Emergency passport processing is by a Passport Agency only. For more information, visit the State Department site at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports.html.
Hours for the passport application service will be Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Thursday through Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
The addresses for the two locations are: West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw and Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
For more information, visit cobbcat.org or call 770-528-2320.
