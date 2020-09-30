Hunter Nasrallah, a senior at Mount Paran Christian School, recently earned his Eagle Scout badge with Troop 287 at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Hunter joins his brothers, Peake and Riley, both MPCS alumni who also reached this pinnacle achievement.
For his Eagle Project, Hunter planned and built a playground at his church, St. Basil’s Orthodox Church in Marietta. The idea came from the church's need and request for the playground.
From start to finish, he spent more than 60 hours on the project, raising the necessary funds; working through zoning, setbacks and applications for permits; and scheduling and managing two work days at the church. He supervised approximately 10-15 other Scouts and adults who volunteered to work preparing the grounds and building the playground. He also diligently completed and filed all reports associated with the project with the Boy Scouts of America.
Mathew Nasrallah, Hunter’s father, shared that the second work day was particularly challenging, as it snowed that morning.
The project was planned and built during Hunter’s junior year at MPCS. The construction phase of the project occurred during the spring baseball season - an added challenge for Hunter, who is an MPCS baseball player.
